Hot dog cafe opens in Madisonville
  • By Laura Harvey Lead Reporter lharvey@the-messenger.com
Come lunchtime, a long line can be seen extending out of what once was The Frog's Ribbit and Gift Shop in downtown Madisonville. Today, customers aren't looking for the florist -- they are looking to feast their eyes and their stomachs on some pretty unusual fare.

On another dark silent night

Some of the most beautiful and inspirational music is that which is only sung in early and mid-December and heralds the birth of our Savior. I sometimes wonder why we have a harder time remembering that birth the rest of the year. My favorite carol is "Silent Night." Maybe because it is one …

In a milestone year, gene therapy finds a place in medicine

After decades of hope and high promise, this was the year scientists really showed they could doctor DNA to successfully treat diseases. Gene therapies to treat cancer and even pull off the biblical-sounding feat of helping the blind to see were approved by U.S. regulators, establishing gene…