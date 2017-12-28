Come lunchtime, a long line can be seen extending out of what once was The Frog's Ribbit and Gift Shop in downtown Madisonville. Today, customers aren't looking for the florist -- they are looking to feast their eyes and their stomachs on some pretty unusual fare.
CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (AP) — Four inmates have escaped from a jail in eastern Kentucky.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Failed U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore doubled down on his claims of voter irregularities in a last-ditch effort to stop the certification of the Democratic opponent who pulled off a historic upset last month in a traditionally deep-red state.
Webster County won the Owensboro Invitational Tournament right before Christmas, getting four straight wins in the event and pushing their season to 10-3.
U.S. stock indexes were up slightly in light trading Thursday morning as technology companies posted more gains. Financial stocks were also moving higher as bond yields and interest rates rose. Retailers were among the big laggards. Energy stocks also fell as crude oil prices veered lower.
Some of the most beautiful and inspirational music is that which is only sung in early and mid-December and heralds the birth of our Savior. I sometimes wonder why we have a harder time remembering that birth the rest of the year. My favorite carol is "Silent Night." Maybe because it is one …
One man's joke has become his mission: to give each word a rhyming definition.
After decades of hope and high promise, this was the year scientists really showed they could doctor DNA to successfully treat diseases. Gene therapies to treat cancer and even pull off the biblical-sounding feat of helping the blind to see were approved by U.S. regulators, establishing gene…
