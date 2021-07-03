Joe and Linda Jones

Joe and Linda Jones, of Madisonville, celebrated their 50th anniversary today.

They were married on July 3, 1971 at Lighthouse Pentecostal Church.

They have two children, Dennis Jones, of Cleveland, Tennessee and Denise Sisk, of Nortonville, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

 Submitted photo

