Hi! Summer is here and in full swing at HCMPL. I wanted to share with you some awesome things we have going on the rest of July!
For anyone participating in our Summer Reading Program, our Finale is Tuesday, July 19th. Join us as we welcome Kentucky Naturalist Craig Caudill. Craig Caudill began his outdoor experiences while growing up hunting, fishing, and playing in the woods of Kentucky. For over four decades he has actively pursued experiential knowledge of all things related to wilderness recreation and living. During this program, Craig will show us how to be proactive in our outdoor readiness. We will have the opportunity to practice the following: wilderness first aid, land navigation, shelter building, knot tying, water purification, and edible/medicinal plants. Remember, the last day to turn in items for any Summer Reading Program is Saturday, July 16th at 3:30pm.
Our Annual Jail & Bail Fundraiser is Friday, July 22nd. If you check out our Facebook page or our vestibule at the Main Branch, you’ll see our fugitives! Each fugitive has a set “bond” amount, helping the Library raise money for materials and programs. Stop by the library on Friday between the hours of 8am — 7pm to donate to your favorite fugitive — just no files inside of baked goods!
We are also gearing up for our Community Scavenger Hunt on Saturday, July 23rd. Pre-pandemic, this was one of our most popular programs and I’m really hoping to recreate that again this month. In teams of 3-6, participants will discover what secrets are hiding around Hopkins County. They will solve puzzles, hunt for clues and search for landmarks around the county. A great way to have fun while earning prizes! Hunt begins @ 1pm sharp. Everyone must have seatbelt and one vehicle per team. This program is a must register program. Hope to see you there when the hunt begins!
