Last Friday the Jr Golf Series played at Windward Heights Country Club in Hawesville, a Par of 72 course. Here are the results from local Jr Golf Athletes.
3 -Hole Divisions Boys 8- Under
Madisonville Jaxson Crook 13
Boys 9-10
Madisonville Cole Crick 30
18 — Hole Divisions Boys 13-15 Championship
Hanson Tyler Bryan 90 2nd
Also on Friday the Jr. Golf Series competed at Windridge Country Club in Owensboro Ky with the Hopkins County results as followed
3 -Hole Divisions Boys 8- Under
Madisonville Scott Ralston 12, Madisonville Sam Burden 14, Madisonville Tyler McClain 22,
Boys 9-10
Madisonville Sawyer Stanley 31
9 — Hole Divisions Boys 11-12
Madisonville Will Burden 42
18 — Hole Divisions Boys 16-18 Championship
Madisonville Leon Howard II 87, Madisonville Michael Terry 87
Boys 13-15 Championship
Hanson Tyler Bryan 89, Madisonville Brennen Cole 93
