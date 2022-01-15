We’re allowing zealots on the left and the right to decide who runs our government these days.
Too many folks in the middle don’t even bother to vote.
In 2016, the turnout in Daviess County was 63.3%.
That means that 36.7% of us apparently weren’t interested in who the next president would be.
In 2020, the turnout dropped to 63.02%.
And a good chunk of those voting were apparently people on the far left and far right.
The Pew Research Center recently wrote, “In a major 2021 study, the Center sorted Americans into nine political typology groups, based on an analysis of their political attitudes and values.
“The typology groups at either end of the political spectrum — Faith and Flag Conservatives on the right and Progressive Left on the left — are also the most politically engaged by several measures. The groups toward the middle of the ideological spectrum, those deemed Stressed Sideliners, Ambivalent Right or Outsider Left, have much lower levels of political engagement.”
It added, “About 85% of adults in the two groups at the ends of the political spectrum voted in 2020 — 85% of Faith and Flag Conservatives and 86% of Progressive Left. Moving from either end of the typology toward more ideologically mixed groups shows a gradual decrease in turnout.”
The two extremes, the article said, “were also the most likely to report having contributed money to candidates and political organizations in 2020, to have posted support for a candidate or campaign on social media and to have attended political rallies in person or virtually.”
And it added, “Several Center analyses have found that a small share of Twitter users produce the majority of content on the site.
“The Twitter conversation about national politics is also driven by a small number of prolific users, according to a 2019 analysis. Some 55% of highly active political tweeters described themselves as either very liberal or very conservative.”
That means if you don’t consider yourself “very” anything, you’d better start paying attention to elections.
Or we’ll soon be bouncing back and forth between extremist candidates for public office.
If we’re not already.
