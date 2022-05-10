Primary Election
In Kentucky’s last primary election in 2020, less than 32% of eligible voters turned out to cast their ballots, yet the outcome of elections affects us all. Therefore, participating in the voting process is as important now as it has ever been.
Kentucky’s primary election day is May 17. On Thursday, May 12, in-person absentee voting will begin and will be conducted in the county clerk’s office or other place designated by the county board of elections and approved by the State Board of Elections (check with your county clerk for location details). Early voting can be done from May 12 — 14.
This primary election, Kentuckians will be selecting candidates for United States Senate, United States House of Representatives and Kentucky’s General Assembly. Members of Hopkins County Farm Bureau hope every voter will make their voices heard by casting informed votes for our government leaders.
As Kentuckians, it is our responsibility to know where each candidate stands on the issues that affect us every day. In addition, as Hopkins Countians, it is our responsibility to let the candidates know what issues are important to our community.
A number of key issues are expected to be considered by our legislative leaders at all levels of government. Therefore, it is critically important we have elected officials in office who understand the importance of agriculture and the concerns confronting rural Kentuckians.
Your involvement will make a difference in the process. Hopkins County Farm Bureau urges you to make an impact by voting in the May Primary Election!
Hopkins County Farm Bureau
