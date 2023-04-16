Saturday the Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroons girls and boys track teams competed in the Owensboro Invitational 2023. The Maroons fared well in the event with Joy Alexander taking the top spot for Madisonville in the 3200 Meter Run.

Full results from the Maroons include:

GIRLS100 METER DASH

13.39 Myla Hughes 3rd

14.40 Bryanne Johnson 16th

14.72 Shacarri Norman 20th

14.83 Sanya Carney 21st

200 METER DASH

29.48 Bryanne Johnson 12th

30.60 Israel Gordon 18th

31.43 Sanya Carney 26th

31.80 Pashence Browder 28th

400 METER DASH

1:21.83 Israel Gordon 20th

800 METER RUN

2:51.47 Laci Ray 15th

2:53.62 Katie Gillette 17th

3:08.19 Maria Diaz 28th

3:20.47 Maddi Paris 34th

1600 METER RUN

5:28.46 Joy Alexander 4th

5:38.14 Madisyn Johnson 6th

6:14.63 Katie Gillette 12th

7:23.22 Maddi Paris 29th

3200 METER RUN

12:04.51 Joy Alexander 1st

12:09.56 Madisyn Johnson 2nd

100 METER HURDLES

21.77 Maria Diaz 15th

22.49 Brianna Harris 16th

4X100 METER RELAY

55.16 Relay Team 4th

4X200 METER RELAY

2:11.86 Relay Team 9th

HIGH JUMP

4-2 Brianna Harris 9th

LONG JUMP

11-11 Shacarri Norman 24th

DISCUS

76-3 Myla Hughes 12th

62-8 Nyssa Stone 25th

53-10 Keeley Peyton 30th

45-9 Nelli Leal 32nd

SHOT PUT

24-9 Nyssa Stone 16th

21-2 Keeley Peyton

13-4 Nelli Leal 27th

BOYS100 METER DASH

11.78 Manny Burris 5th

200 METER DASH

25.38 Nate Hodges 15th

26.81 Isaac Massamore 30th

400 METER DASH

53.47 Christian Hughes 4th

800 METER RUN

2:25.25 Broderick Duncan 18th

2:37.12 Canaan Weldon 27th

2:40.96 Michael Strahl 28th

1600 METER RUN

4:44.58 Maddox Knight 3rd

4:54.44 Dakota Evans 6th

4:56.26 Lucas Offutt 7th

5:42.89 Michael Strahl 23rd

3200 METER RUN

10:38.88 Dakota Evans 10th

10:42.14 Lucas Offutt 12th

10:48.25 Maddox Knight 13th

110 METER HURDLES

18.34 Trashaun Smith 8th

21.39 Dayvon Marion 13th

300 METER HURDLES

53.88 Ronald Western 20th

53.96 j Gunn 21st

2X50 METER RELAY

17.03 Relay Team 1st

4X100 METER RELAY

48.31 Relay Team 11th

4X200 METER RELAY

1:45.20 Relay Team 10th

4X400 METER RELAY

3:48.24 Relay Team 6th

4X800 METER RELAY

11:27.63 Relay Team 14th

HIGH JUMP

5-10 Trashaun Smith 4th

LONG JUMP

17-8 Treonte Carney 17th

17-0 Isaac Massamore 21st

TRIPLE JUMP

37-11.75 Anias Mitchell 9th

36-5 Treonte Carney 13th

29-11 Bentley Duncan 20th

DISCUS

70-9 Jacob Winstead 29th

35-7 Geoffey Bailey 41st

SHOT PUT

36-5 Skylar Minton 12th

31-7 Dayvon Marion 21st

28-10 Kadence Price 24th

