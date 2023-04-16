Saturday the Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroons girls and boys track teams competed in the Owensboro Invitational 2023. The Maroons fared well in the event with Joy Alexander taking the top spot for Madisonville in the 3200 Meter Run.
Full results from the Maroons include:
GIRLS100 METER DASH
13.39 Myla Hughes 3rd
14.40 Bryanne Johnson 16th
14.72 Shacarri Norman 20th
14.83 Sanya Carney 21st
200 METER DASH
29.48 Bryanne Johnson 12th
30.60 Israel Gordon 18th
31.43 Sanya Carney 26th
31.80 Pashence Browder 28th
400 METER DASH
1:21.83 Israel Gordon 20th
800 METER RUN
2:51.47 Laci Ray 15th
2:53.62 Katie Gillette 17th
3:08.19 Maria Diaz 28th
3:20.47 Maddi Paris 34th
1600 METER RUN
5:28.46 Joy Alexander 4th
5:38.14 Madisyn Johnson 6th
6:14.63 Katie Gillette 12th
7:23.22 Maddi Paris 29th
3200 METER RUN
12:04.51 Joy Alexander 1st
12:09.56 Madisyn Johnson 2nd
100 METER HURDLES
21.77 Maria Diaz 15th
22.49 Brianna Harris 16th
4X100 METER RELAY
55.16 Relay Team 4th
4X200 METER RELAY
2:11.86 Relay Team 9th
HIGH JUMP
4-2 Brianna Harris 9th
LONG JUMP
11-11 Shacarri Norman 24th
DISCUS
76-3 Myla Hughes 12th
62-8 Nyssa Stone 25th
53-10 Keeley Peyton 30th
45-9 Nelli Leal 32nd
SHOT PUT
24-9 Nyssa Stone 16th
21-2 Keeley Peyton
13-4 Nelli Leal 27th
BOYS100 METER DASH
11.78 Manny Burris 5th
200 METER DASH
25.38 Nate Hodges 15th
26.81 Isaac Massamore 30th
400 METER DASH
53.47 Christian Hughes 4th
800 METER RUN
2:25.25 Broderick Duncan 18th
2:37.12 Canaan Weldon 27th
2:40.96 Michael Strahl 28th
1600 METER RUN
4:44.58 Maddox Knight 3rd
4:54.44 Dakota Evans 6th
4:56.26 Lucas Offutt 7th
5:42.89 Michael Strahl 23rd
3200 METER RUN
10:38.88 Dakota Evans 10th
10:42.14 Lucas Offutt 12th
10:48.25 Maddox Knight 13th
110 METER HURDLES
18.34 Trashaun Smith 8th
21.39 Dayvon Marion 13th
300 METER HURDLES
53.88 Ronald Western 20th
53.96 j Gunn 21st
2X50 METER RELAY
17.03 Relay Team 1st
4X100 METER RELAY
48.31 Relay Team 11th
4X200 METER RELAY
1:45.20 Relay Team 10th
4X400 METER RELAY
3:48.24 Relay Team 6th
4X800 METER RELAY
11:27.63 Relay Team 14th
HIGH JUMP
5-10 Trashaun Smith 4th
LONG JUMP
17-8 Treonte Carney 17th
17-0 Isaac Massamore 21st
TRIPLE JUMP
37-11.75 Anias Mitchell 9th
36-5 Treonte Carney 13th
29-11 Bentley Duncan 20th
DISCUS
70-9 Jacob Winstead 29th
35-7 Geoffey Bailey 41st
SHOT PUT
36-5 Skylar Minton 12th
31-7 Dayvon Marion 21st
28-10 Kadence Price 24th
(0) entries
