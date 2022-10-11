The Maroons football team came home empty-handed Friday night after losing to the Logan County Cougars 35-18.
Madisonville went into the game riding a two-game winning streak that saw the Maroons knock off Hopkinsville on the road last week for a big win.
Coming into this game, the Maroons knew it was going to be a dogfight with the Cougars but managed to put 18 points on the board against a solid defense. Logan County has only lost one game this year to Greenwood Gators earlier this season and just last week handed Hopkins County Central a big loss.
Maroon Quarterback Wyatt Coleman led Madisonville in Passing with 124 yards and one touchdown to Javion Martin. Martin would finish the night with a total of 93 yards in the air.
Lajuan McAdoo rushed for two touchdowns for the Maroons and finished with a total of 98 yards. Madisonville-North Hopkins would finish the game with a total of 146 rushing yards and 144 passing yards.
This week, the place to be will be at North Hopkins Friday night as the Maroons host the Storm on Senior night this Friday.
For Hopkins County, the Rivalry between Hopkins County Central and Madisonville-North Hopkins goes back to the Days of the Maroons of North Hopkins and the Tomcats of South Hopkins before the consolidation.
