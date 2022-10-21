Rosa Virginia Johnson, 98, went to rest in her Heavenly home Monday, October 17, 2022, at 5:30 a.m. in her home surrounded by her five children. She was born to the late Willie Moore and the late Minnie Ella Scisney in Wheatcroft. Rosa attended J.W. Million School in Earlington.
Rosa was a strong single mother who raised her three girls and two boys making sure they knew about Jesus Christ and how to serve Him at an early age. Rosa was an advocate of education and believed that all children should have a decent education. She was over-joyed to see all five of her children walk across the stage to receive their high school diplomas.
Rosa was a member of the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church where at one time she sang in the choir and was a member of the Women’s Quartet called “the Friendly Four Juniors”. She was active in her church and was a member of the Mothers Board. On December 14. 1961, Rosa married Charles “Tutt” Johnson. They enjoyed fishing, watching their grandchildren play Little League Baseball, and their French Poodle, “Buffie”.
Rosa leaves to cherish her precious memories, four daughters, Nadine McNeal, Rosetta Nicholson, and Delphine Nicholson all of Madisonville, and Clara Jackson, of Evansville, Indiana; two sons, Donnie Nicholson and Melvin Nicholson, both of Madisonville; two sisters, Wanda (Lincoln) Thomas of Earlington and Delois Harris of Gary, Indiana; one brother, Dallas (Carolyn) Scisney of Madisonville; 16 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; 25 great-great-grandchildren; 41 great-great-great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-great-great-grandchildren; three cousins, Ronald Mimms, Walker Moore, Jr., and Georgella Blanton; and her loving neighbors and all the children of her best friends, Opal and Curtis Wilkes.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, October 24, 2022, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Earlington. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Mason & Sons Funeral Home and from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
