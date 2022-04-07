An extra inning was not kind to Hopkins Central Thursday in Bowling Green.
A leadoff walk and a pair of errors opened the door to a five-run top of the eighth for Edmonson County, and the Wildcats won the two teams’ opener in the Warren Central Invitational, 11-6.
After ECHS tied the game at 6-6 in the top of the sixth, the Brownsville nine held Hopkins Central scoreless to force bonus baseball.
In the eighth, Hunter Wilson worked a walk, then Daren Alexander singled in front of Gavyn Minyard. The starting shortstop for the Wildcats laid down a bunt to advance the runners into scoring position, but the play was mishandled by the Storm and Wilson and Alexander both scored to give Edmonson an 8-6 lead.
The Wildcats added insurance on a two-run triple to left field by John Meredith to take an 11-6 advantage.
Truman Ballard reached on a two-out double for HCCHS, but was stranded.
Trailing 1-0, the Storm broke through in the bottom of the second inning, plating all six of their scores in the frame.
Gage Brasher led off with a single to left, then stole second ahead of a single by Taylor Rodgers. The starting left fielder for Central put himself in scoring position by stealing second with no outs.
Eli Earl laid down a bunt to put pressure on the defense, but the Wildcats were able to make the throw to catch Brasher at the plate. Earl reached, and Rodgers was held at third base.
Braxton Browning loaded the bases on a bunt to third, then Chase Brasher was hit by a pitch to drive in the first HCCHS run.
Ian Kinkade singled to center, scoring Alexander, then Browning plated on an error to give the Storm a 3-1 lead.
Truman Ballard walked to again fill the bases for Central, and Jaden Brasher worked a free pass on five pitches to push Chase Brasher across for the fourth run of the rally.
A single to left by Sage Hight scored Kinkade for the 5-1 advantage, and Gage Brasher walked to drive in Ballard.
Ballard finished 2-for-3 with a run and two walks, and Rodgers went 2-for-4 with a walk.
Kinkade, Hight, Earl, Browning, Jaden Brasher, and Gage Brasher all collected hits for HCCHS.
Hight pitched seven innings for the Storm, allowing six runs on 10 hits. He struck out four. Chase Brasher threw one inning of relief, giving up five runs on three hits and a walk for the loss.
The Storm will take on Grant County today at Warren East in Bowling Green. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.
1B: Kinkade, Ballard, Hight, J Brasher, G Brasher, Earl, Browning, Rodgers (2)
2B: Ballard
SB: Ballard, C Brasher, G Brasher, Rodgers
