By all accounts, the 2021 season was a massive success for the University of Kentucky football program.
The Wildcats won their first six outings on the way to a 9-3 regular-season record, finished 5-3 in the SEC to take second place in the league’s East division and capped off the year with a 20-17 win over Iowa in the Citrus Bowl. They reached 10 wins for the second time in the last four years.
In the process, the No. 22 Wildcats set new program standards across the board — especially offensively, led by the trio of quarterback Will Levis, wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson and running back Christopher Rodriguez Jr.
UK head coach Mark Stoops, in his ninth season in Lexington, wasted little time in crediting the players for the tight bowl-game victory, as well as their season-long success.
“I think it comes down to our players caring about each other and having a toughness and having a resiliency about them,” Stoops said. “You know, respecting the game. We talked about playing the game with honor, and they do that. These players do. This is a player-led team.”
Sitting next to Stoops at the Citrus Bowl postgame press conference were Levis and Robinson — a pair of first-year transfers who developed immediate chemistry and showcased it throughout the year.
“These two guys right here are new to our program,” Stoops said, “but they have had an enormous impact in our program and fit right in and have become leaders and really made a big difference this entire year.”
Levis threw for 2,826 yards and 24 touchdowns with 13 interceptions, along with 376 rushing yards and nine TDs on the ground. He became only the seventh player in UK history to surpass 3,000 yards of total offense in a season.
A year ago, Levis’s future was very much in doubt.
“I was looking for an answer from God as to like what I was going to do, whether to stay at (Penn State),” said Levis, who already announced his return for the 2022 season. “... To come here and make a decision, betting on myself, trusting God’s light in coming in here and be a leader for this team — it makes it so easy when I have got guys like on my left and my right around me to go out there and be my best and do my best to lead these guys however I can.”
Robinson finished with a Wildcats-record 1,334 receiving yards on 104 catches — surpassing the 1,311 yards that current Kentucky Wesleyan College head coach Craig Yeast amassed in 1998. He also became the first Kentucky wide receiver to catch 100 passes in a season.
The 2018 Kentucky Mr. Football spent his first two collegiate seasons at Nebraska before returning home to play for the Cats this year. He’s expected to test the waters in the upcoming NFL draft but hasn’t yet made up his mind.
“Me coming home, I had the mentality of coming and working and just do everything I can to help our team win,” Robinson said. “As time went on, they started trusting me more and more, just to do more and more. I just tried to do everything I could, and then everything came with it.
“I am just extremely blessed that they gave me the opportunities to go out there and make plays like I did, and he gave me every chance I could to go out and catch all the balls I could.”
Rodriguez finished second in the SEC with 1,378 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. He also racked up 107 yards and the game-winning six-yard touchdown run, along with a five-yard scoring reception on the Cats’ opening drive, in the Citrus Bowl.
It was Rodriguez’s ninth 100-yard rushing performance of the year, breaking the program record set by Artose Pinner in 2002. He also ranks third in school history with 15 100-yard outputs. For his efforts, Rodriguez is also fifth on the single-season yardage list (1,379), sixth on the career rushing list (2,740) and second on the career TD list (26).
“I think he is the best back in the SEC,” Robinson said of Rodriguez. “I think he is going to do whatever he can to get us those extra yards and not go backwards, and just always fighting for us. That is what makes C-Rod special.”
UK finished the year ranked fifth in the SEC in scoring (32.3 ppg), 10th in passing (225.6 ypg), sixth in rushing (199.5 ypg) and eighth in total offense (425.2 ypg) — all improved marks from a year ago.
And, Levis added, even bigger things are on the horizon for UK football.
“Once these new guys and the recruiting class comes in — it is a great class — but we have to make sure they come in with a positive attitude and looking to learn and get better,” he said. “Because, if they want to be a part of even a bigger step to the next level, whether it is a New Year’s Six Bowl game or College Football Playoff or SEC championship, we need to take it up a notch.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.