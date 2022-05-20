Madisonville Police Chief Steve Bryan reported the following activities on Friday:
Denver Dakota Caraway was charged on Thursday with careless driving, failure to signal, operating on a revoked or suspended license, failure to produce insurance card, trafficking in meth, trafficking in synthetic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking in fentanyl and possession of marijuana.
Byron Shawn Williams was charged on Thursday with failure to appear.
Laura Grace Hall was charged on Thursday with Failure to appear.
Hannah M. West was charged on Thursday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
Aaron J. Williams was charged on Thursday with failure to appear.
Matthew Anthony Mettler was charged on Thursday with possession of meth, possession of synthetic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Todd M. Blair was charged on Thursday with operating on a revoked or suspended license, possession of synthetic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to produce insurance card.
