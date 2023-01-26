Beginning this fall, the Hopkins County Central and Madisonville-North Hopkins football teams will find themselves in new territory as the Kentucky High School Athletics Association reclassifies high school football.
Starting next year two of our three local High Schools will be reclassified out of the 4A class. The Reclassification will only effect the football programs. KHSAA Basketball only has Class A so for schools that only have between 600 to 1000 students in their school there is a 2A tournament like the one Hopkins County Central Lady Storm competed in a few weeks ago which is not sponsored by the KHSAA.
Madisonville-North Hopkins will move up to 5A, where it will compete in District 1. This is one of two Districts in the state that will have six schools, with the other being being 5A District 6.
The Maroons will be paired with Apollo, Graves County, Marshall County, Muhlenberg County and Owensboro. The Maroons will also see teams in 5A district 2 in the post season that include Bowling Green, Greenwood, Ohio County, and South Warren.
Madisonville competed in class 4A last season and did not play any teams from their new district in 2022.
Hopkins County Central will drop down to 3A District 1 with Hancock County, McLean County, Trigg County, and Webster County. The Storm could see teams from 3A District 2 in the post season that consist of Adair County, Butler County, Franklin-Simpson, Glasgow and Hart County.
The Storm faced both McLean County and Trigg County this season. They fell to the Cougars 36-14, but defeated Webster County 30-23.
Storm Head Coach Chris Manning he is optimistic about their challenges ahead.
“We have some good Coaches in our district and schools who are known for football” said Coach Manning.
As far as the County rivalry Central vs North, the game is still on for next year and neither Coach have any notion to change it.
The new classifications are set in stone for two years only. Reclassification could happen again for the 2025-26 school year as new school enrollment becomes available.
Enrollment data used for the 2023 and 2024 classifications come from the 2019-20 and 2022-23 school years. Due to the impact COVID-19 had on the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years, those years were not used in the current formula. Redoing classes in two years will allow the KHSAA to use the most recent and up-to-date information.
