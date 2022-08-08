Lady Maroon golfer Karra Tucker has been on a hot streak lately, claiming the overall top spot in the last two tournaments Madisonville has played in.
After leading the Lady Maroons in the Lady Gator Invitation last Monday, shooting a one under par 71 to finish second overall, she jumped to the top of the leader board in her next two outings.
On Friday she shot a 4-under-par 68 to finish first at the Lady Bulldog Invitational at Kearney Hill on Friday, and then on Monday led her Lady Maroons to a third place finish in Henderson, shooting a one over par 73 to finish atop the final standings.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.