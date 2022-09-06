Saturday Both Central and North competed in the Owensboro Invitational.
North Hopkins 5000 meter resultSDrew Burden finished first with a time of 16:29.57.
Maddox Knight finished fifth with a time of 16:54.28.
Lucas Offutt finished seventh with a time of 17:02.21
Dakota Evans finished 12th with a time of 17:20.22.
Broderick Duncan finished in 24th with a time of 18:18.34.
Luka Celik finished 56th,Mitchell Mayes finished 87th,Canaan Weldon finished 89th,Nicholas Tooley 93rd,Michael Strahl 111th and Camden Blakeley would finish 114th.
Norths 3000 Meter results Jude Gamblin finished 40th, Liam Bursztynski finished 57th, Keaton Fox finished 70th, Hayden Legate 102nd and Trey Tooley finished 107th.
Central 5000 METER ResultsJames Adams finished in 81st, Hunter DeMoss finished 109th and Mason McConnell finished 113th.
Central’s 3000 Meter resultsTucker Young finished 14th with a time of 11:53.19,
Landon Posey finished 19th with a time of 12:03.07
Todd Payne finished in 35th with a time of 12:46.25.
Jaxson Adcock finished 80th, Nolan Ray finished 87th and Avery Justice finished 101st .
Lady Storm 3000 Meter resultsAddie Menser finished in 11th with a time of 13:11.05.
Jaycee Peterson finished 26th with a time of 14:32.50
Lady Storm 5000 Meter resultsSiena Welch finished 61st for Central.
North Lady Maroons 3000 Meter resultsColey Mitchell finished in 18th with a time of 13:46.72
Israel Gordon finished in 55th, Zolie Patterson finished in 75th and Braelyn Thomas finished in 79th.
North Lady Maroons 5000 Meter resultsJoy Alexander finished in 5th with a time of 19:47.02.
Katie Gillette finished in 13th with a time of 21:01.83.
Madisyn Johnson finished in 14th with a time of 21:04.48.
Laci Ray finished in 44th, Emma Evans finished in 63rd, Maria Diaz finished in 75th and Emily Strahl finished in 79th.
