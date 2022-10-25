Lee “Dick” Bumpus, 96 of Clay passed away Friday, October 21, 2022 at Shemwell Nursing Home in Providence.
Dick was born in Dixon on March 22, 1926 to the late Robert and Almeadia Bumpus.
He was in the United States Navy and a WW II veteran, he was a member of Dixon Masonic Lodge #911, member of little Zion General Baptist Church in Dixon, worked for the Kentucky State Highway Dept. for over 25 years and was also a farmer.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his wife Charlene in 2017.
Survivors include a daughter Jill Pinkston (Chris) of Clay, son Terry Bumpus of Morganfield, step-son Michael Jenkins of Henderson 4 grandchildren James Lee Pinkston, Jason Bumpus, Frank Jenkins, Cindy Fones and 1 great-grandchild Lane Jenkins.
Funeral services will be Monday, October 24, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Little Zion General Baptist Church in Dixon with Bro. Justin Cardwell officiating. Burial to be in Oddfellows Cemetery in Clay with military rites at the gravesite by Hopkins County Honor Guard. Visitation will be Monday 9:30 AM till service time at the church.
Memorial contributions can be made to Oddfellows Cemetery, c/o Jessica Mitchell, 750 Oscar Todd Road, Clay, KY 42404 or St. Anthony’s Hospice.
Vanover Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.vanoverfuneralhome.com
