Thursday night Madisonville-North Hopkins Lady Maroon Volleyball player Kendrea White put pen to paper and signed her letter of intent to play Volleyball for Spalding University in Louisville Kentucky.
White was a big part of the Lady Maroons success this past season. With Kendrea signing this marks the fourth sibling of Kendrea’s family to go on to play athletics at the next level.
