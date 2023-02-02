My personal journey through racism has been punctuated by a handful of events that moved me toward the still imperfect place I am now. I suppose I was like a lot of children in my generation in the mid-south. It was still illegal for blacks and whites to drink out of the same water fountain when I was born. I remember changing elementary schools. One year I was in an all-white class, the next I was in a different building and in a mixed classroom.
I remember the discussions of adults around “bussing.” Some were for it, others not so much. It probably had more to do with fear of change than anything else, but it was certainly based on race. I remember moving from one school district to another and landing back in an “all-white” environment. I do not believe the move was motivated by race, but it did affect me.
I attended a private Christian university with a total of three faculty and staff who were black and outside of a few athletes (basketball and track), virtually no black students (or First Nations students either).
I recall my first trips to the Caribbean when I became acquainted with the accents and dialects of a couple of the Islands. It was the first time I had spent significant time in the homes of people who were not of the same race (Afro- and Indo-Caribbean).
The real breakthroughs for me came, finally, when I was in graduate school and asked to preach for an all-black church in a small town in West Texas. My wife and I would leave early on Sunday morning and spend the day there. I would teach and speak in the morning and evening. Those wonderful saints changed my life for the better. They fed us, listened to us, taught us, and gave us our first real taste of Black History.
The church building was across the street from the site of the Black School. All that was left was an unused basketball court. Most of the members of the church of my generation had left town to pursue higher education. Some were attending the same school I was. But the heroic stories of those in the generations ahead of me are my own personal legends. Work conditions (the main industry was the cotton press), school, racial attitudes that still existed, and the incomprehensible amount of grace and forgiveness exhibited for the benefit of the next generations stamped my heart deeply.
There is something else that needs to be said concerning personal responsibility for one’s beliefs. There was nothing I could do about where or when I was born. There was nothing I could do as a child about the laws that governed my environment or the adults that influenced my early attitudes. What I could do as I matured was have an open mind and heart to change. If you ask me today I would tell you that I have never been racist. I have been ignorant and cowardly (an option some never have) from time to time.
What I have learned is the Bible teaches that we are all created in God’s image. There is occasional racial talk in scripture, but what is taught is the opposite of racism. Taking what it says seriously about mercy, justice, grace, and forgiveness has something to challenge all of us. None of those powerful words necessarily equates to being nice. None of them shies away from protest and none guarantees there will not be violence. They are words of courage and action.
The best antidote to fear and hate is knowledge. The best way to overcome racism is to spend time with those we hold false attitudes toward just because we have never bothered to hear their stories. Some of the most life-giving discussions I have ever had have been the most difficult and awkward. I thank God for the courage and grace of my conversation partners.
I need Black History Month to continue to teach me and help me understand that the world does not revolve around me and my interpretation of life. I need Black History Month because it lifts up those who have been silenced or ignored. I need it because it is not “Black History.” It is human history and needs to be remembered and taught.
There are many who believe that someone like me should not feel guilt or held accountable for generations past. I understand that and I don’t know what the correct solution should be. What I do know is that the prayers of Nehemiah and Daniel and the life of Jesus teach me otherwise. This has been another difficult week regarding race in our country. I pray for justice and peace for all of us.
