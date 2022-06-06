Madisonville Police Department
Madisonville Police Chief Steve Bryan reported the following activities on Monday:
Terrill L. Lam was charged on Friday with four counts of failure to appear.
Aaron Paul Vanlue was charged on Saturday with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended or revoked license and three counts of failure to appear.
Keith Bradley Adamson was charged on Saturday with failure to appear.
Nicola Clary was charged on Sunday with contempt of court/libel/slander and nine counts failure to appear.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson reported the following activities on Monday:
Brandon C. McDonough was charged on Sunday with public intoxication, drinking alcoholic beverage in a public place, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, assault of a police officer and assault of an EMS/Fire/Rescue worker.
Alex Christopher Back was charged on Sunday with wanton endangerment, terroristic threatening and menacing.
Connie Love was charged on Sunday with a probation violation for a felony offense.
