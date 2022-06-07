Madisonville Police Chief Steve Bryan reported the following activities on Tuesday:
• Jawan D. Combs was charged on Monday with operating on a suspended or revoked license, failure to maintain insurance, criminal simulation, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
• Jeremy Capps was charged on Monday with criminal possession of a forged instrument and being a persistent felony offender.
• Kimberly Weldon was charged on Monday with failure to wear seatbelt, no registration plate, failure to maintain insurance and operating on a suspended or revoked license.
• Keisha R. Morrow was charged on Monday with failure to appear.
• Christopher L. Davenport was charged on Monday with being a fugitive from another state.
• Shane L. Bedwell was charged on Monday with theft by deception over $1,000 but under $10,000, and criminal possession of a forged instrument.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.