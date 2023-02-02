FRANKFORT (Aug. 19, 2022) — Kentucky farmers donated $606,223.11 to the Ag Tag Program for 2022, bringing the total of donations to more than $4.3 million since 2016, Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles announced today.
“I want to thank everyone who donated to the voluntary ‘Ag Tag’ program this year. 2022 has been a tough year, but despite that, our agricultural community still saw the benefit of donating to the ‘Ag Tag’ fund,” Commissioner Quarles said. “Through the years, the Ag Tag Program has succeeded in providing much-needed funding for promoting agriculture and educating Kentucky’s youth on the importance of agriculture in our everyday lives. Your generosity will help ensure Kentucky agriculture has a bright future.”
The voluntary donations are divided equally among Kentucky 4-H, Kentucky FFA, and the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA). This year, each group will receive $202,074.37. Since 2016, Kentucky FFA and Kentucky 4-H have received, collectively, more than $2.9 million from donations made by ag producers renewing their vehicles each year.
The KDA uses its share of the Ag Tag funds for various programs such as the Ag Athlete of the Year awards, the Kentucky Leopold Conservation Award, Kentucky Women in Agriculture, and the University of Kentucky Grain and Forage Center of Excellence.
“The Kentucky FFA Foundation is thrilled with the 2022 Ag Tag campaign. The Ag Tag program has become a vital part of accomplishing our vision of Growing Leaders, Building Communities & Strengthening Agriculture,” said Sheldon McKinney, executive director of the Kentucky FFA Foundation. “We give half of the funds given in each county back to the local chapters in that county, so this means a greater impact in each community. We also use Ag Tag donations to fund Ag Achievers grants, which offer much needed technology upgrades to agriculture classrooms across Kentucky, provide travel scholarships to our students competing at National FFA Convention, and provide a great experience for our students at the Kentucky State Fair. The Ag Tag program has become a vital part of accomplishing our vision of Growing Leaders, Building Communities & Strengthening Agriculture.”
“Farmer-supported Ag Tag dollars are instrumental in supporting 4-H programs in all 120 counties. Giving allows local 4-H programs to grow youth as leaders, build their communication skills, and develop them into active, engaged members of their community,” said Melissa Miller, executive director of the Kentucky 4-H Foundation. “Thank you to everyone who chose to make the $10 donation and support Kentucky’s youth.”
Kentucky motorists who buy or renew farm vehicle license plates, or “ag tags,” may make a voluntary donation of up to $10 to the Ag Tag Fund. Half of the 4-H and FFA funds go back to the county where the tag is purchased, where both organizations use the funds to support local programming, awards, and scholarships.
