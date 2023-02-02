Kentucky farmers donated $606,223.11 to the Ag Tag Program for 2022. The voluntary donations are divided equally among Kentucky 4-H, Kentucky FFA, and the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA). This year each group received $202,074.37. Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles presented members of 4-H (left) and FFA (right) their Ag Tag donations Friday at the Kentucky State Fair. (Kentucky Department of Agriculture)