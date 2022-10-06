Naomi Ruth Gibson, 82, of Madisonville, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at her home. She was born July 29, 1940, in Nortonville to the late Sylvester “Vessie” Moseley Gibson and John Sandy Gibson. She worked as a brazzer at York, Inc. She loved fishing, bird watching, mowing, and her dogs. Naomi was a devoted member of Salem Primitive Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Sylvester “Bertis” Gibson and John Wilson Gibson.
Survivors include her cousins, Robert Moseley of Poole, Marvin (Peggy) Phillips of Madisonville, and other cousins; neighbor, Phyllis; caregivers, Johnny and Stacy McGregor; and her dog and loyal companion, Angel.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, October 7, 2022, at Salem Primitive Baptist Church, 925 West Center St., Madisonville, KY 42431, with Elder Kenneth Blevins officiating. Burial will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Pallbearers are Johnny McGregor, Mark McGregor, Jeff Winfrey, Robert Moseley, Robert Helm, and Chad Armstrong. The honorary pallbearer is Lyle Grantham.
Harris Funeral Home, Madisonville is entrusted with the arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
