Madisonville Post 6 Legion team out-hit Kokomo Post 6 but still came up short this past weekend in Indy.
Madisonville was the first to get on the board, going up 1-0 in the second inning thanks to a walk that put Landon Cook on first. Logan Scarbrough hit a single to short to put two on base, then Sage Hight drilled one to center to score Cook from third to take an early lead.
Kokomo would add three runs in the bottom of the third to take the lead 3-1.
Madisonville would add another run off the bat of Truman Ballard scoring L. Stallions to make the score 3-2, but Kokomo would hold Madisonville the rest of the game, adding three more in the game to take the win 6-3.
Logan Scarbrough went 2-3 at the plate to lead Madisonville Post 6.
Despite going 0-5 on the weekend Madisonville, staying competitive while facing some D-1 level talent.
