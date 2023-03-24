Last Tuesday at Hopkins County Central Senior Jacob Osborne and former Hopkins County Storm football player Blazin Moore made it official by signing their letters of intent to play Football for Union College Bulldogs.
“I’m really proud of these boys” said Coach Chris Manning “They’re both great young men. Although I never got the chance to coach Blazin, I was there when he approached me about the chance of him being able to play college football after being out of High School for four years. I told him it wasn’t impossible so I took his info and went to work and here we are today.”
