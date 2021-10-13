Hanson

Progress continues at the construction site of the new Hanson Elementary School, where walls have begun to go up and a building has begun to take shape. When completed, the new structure is planned to have 24 classrooms, a media center, a music room, cafeteria, gymnasium with a platform and more will accommodate around 600 students. The plan is for the the new school to open in August 2022.

 Aleigha Hughes

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.