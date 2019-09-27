OWENSBORO -- Both Apollo High School and Madisonville North Hopkins were measured in trying to find scoring chances in their boys' soccer game Thursday at AHS.
After a scoreless first half, both were better at working their offenses in the second half, but that still left the game ending in a 1-1 tie.
In the 45th minute, North finally broke through. Two North players got on a run and Dalton Daves was able to finish to the back corner.
"I knew when we got up 1-0 and didn't get a second goal, Apollo was going to keep coming right at us," Maroons coach Christakis Agisilaou said. "I respect Apollo's program. Both teams played well."
Apollo had numerous chances in the first half, including a couple of prime opportunities inside the 10-yard box that it couldn't finish.
"We had a lot of chances in both halves," Apollo coach Ryan Poirier said.
Maroons keeper Alex Brooks was good at moving and getting in front of Apollo players attempting shots.
Apollo keeper Matthew Marks also made some major saves, including at the 51st minute to keep the score at 1-0.
Marks kept working, making a punch save up in the air to set up a North corner kick, then he made a sprawling save in traffic on a ball that hit off the post.
"Our keeper made a lot of tough saves," Poirier said. "He gave up the one goal, but then he was a wall after that."
That save became vital in the 58th minute, when Yo Shi Ya hit a strong shot from 25 yards off an Apollo corner kick that evened the score at 1-1. Harrison Bowman had the assist on that goal.
"I'm glad we came right back and got a goal after they scored," Poirier said. "We didn't hang our heads."
Apollo went to 9-8-1. North is 11-3-2.
