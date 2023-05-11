Thursday night the Hopkins County Central Storm Baseball team had to celebrate Senior night away from the soaked baseball field.
“We worked on the field all week long and couldn’t catch a break from Mother nature,” said Storm Head Coach Austin Starks.
The Storm went ahead and held their senior night celebration inside Central’s cafeteria and honored four seniors: Jaden Brasher, Ian Kinkade, Braxton Browning and Trevor Weldon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.