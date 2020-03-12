Madisonville, KY (42431)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low near 45F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low near 45F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.