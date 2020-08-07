Changes to The Messenger's back end processing means the e-edition is getting a facelift. The biggest change is the e-edition by default is now presented in Text view.

On a computer screen or large tablet, text view means the image of the page will be displayed to the left, while the text and photos on that page are displayed in a scrolling section on the right. You can click on any article in the picture of the page and the right hand text will scroll to that article. In addition the article text displayed will be the article in it's entirety even if the article jumps to another page in the print edition.

.

. Cont.

.

On a mobile device text view does not display the image of the printed page. Instead it is a scrolling stream of the articles and photos from that page.

.

. Cont.

.

Q: What if I don't like "Text View" and want to see the printed page like I always did?

A: You Can. In the right hand side of the orange menu at the top there is a slider that will say "Text" if you are in "Text View" or "Page" if you are in "Page View." Page view will display the printed page like it always has. In addition, that setting is saved in your browser so if you set it to page view it should remain that way until you change it back or clear your browser history.

.

Q: BTW, Can you get rid of the right and left arrows, they are in the way of reading the paper?

A: I can't but you can. If you click on the "hamburger menu" (three white horizontal lines in the upper left) it will bring up the e-edition menu. From there, the gear icon allows you to turn the right and left arrows on and off. This setting is saved until you change it or clear your history. Navigation without the arrows is done by using the mouse or your finger to "swipe" right or left. You can also use the page menu at the bottom, or use the right and left arrow keys on your Keyboard.

Also from this menu you can download the page or the entire daily edition as a PDF, switch to another days edition, search the e-edition, or logout.