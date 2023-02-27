FRANKFORT — Gov. Andy Beshear has been elected by the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway Development Authority to serve as its chairman for 2023, with members citing his support of the Tenn-Tom Waterway and the inland waterway system during his time in office.
That includes his help to implement the Kentucky Lake Research Project, an experimental system of netting, pumping, lights and sounds to target and eradicate Asian carp, an invasive fish species, and restore tourism surrounding Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley.
He also awarded grants of $500,000 to four Kentucky riverports, including the Paducah-McCracken Riverport Authority for the construction of a steel commodity hopper and gate system, and his announcement that River View Coal LLC would create 260 new jobs and invest $35 million dollars in Henderson County, using the inland waterway system to ship coal.
“The state of Kentucky has been blessed with tremendous water resources, which provides great opportunities for commerce, recreation and tourism,” Beshear said. “Ports and waterways directly contribute $2.5 billion to the Kentucky economy and support over 15,000 Kentucky jobs. The Tenn-Tom Waterway provides a vital link to the Gulf of Mexico and the world to Kentucky business and industry. I look forward to working with the member states of the authority to promote our waterways while keeping focus on the authority’s stated mission.”
The Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway Development Authority is a four-state interstate compact comprising the states of Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi and Tennessee, and ratified by Congress in 1958 to promote the development of the Tenn-Tom Waterway and its economic and trade potential. Members include the governors of each member state and five appointees by the four governors for a total of 24 members. Chairmanship rotates annually among the four governors.
“Gov. Beshear’s leadership is vital to our efforts with the US. Army Corps of Engineers and waterway stakeholders,” said Mitch Mays, administrator for the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway Development Authority. “The authority is looking forward to working closely with Gov. Beshear in order to ensure that the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway continues to make a positive impact for all members of the compact.”
The Beshears are the first father-son combination to chair the group. Then-Gov. Steve Beshear, served as chairman of the Authority in 2011 and 2015.
The Tenn-Tom Waterway runs from the south end of Kentucky Lake to the Gulf of Mexico at Mobile, Alabama, and is a waterway alternative to the Mississippi River.
