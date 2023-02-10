Thursday Hopkins County Central High School named Jody Bridgforth as the new head coach of the Storm boys soccer program.
“Jody has been an Assistant Boys Soccer Coach for the past two years,” said Centrals A.D. Austin Byrum. “Jody brings in a ton of experience coaching and playing the game of soccer around the world. Jody takes over for Grayson Hagerman, who also did a fantastic job of leading our student-athletes here at Hopkins County Central.
Bridgforth replaces Grayson Hagerman, who served two season as Storm head coach and recorded a 17-25 record.
