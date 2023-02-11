Sports Calendar
TODAY
• Lady Storm basketball vs Apollo — 4:30 p.m.
Feb. 13
• Lady Maroon basketball at Owensboro — 7 p.m.
• Panther basketball at Trigg County — 7:30 p.m.
• Storm basketball vs Lyon County — 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 14
• Lady Storm basketball vs Crittenden County — 7:30 p.m.
• Panther basketball at Heritage Christian — 7:30 p.m.
• Maroon basketball at Trigg County — 7:30 p.m.
• Storm basketball at McLean County — 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 16
• Lady Maroon basketball at Apollo — 7 p.m.
• Storm basketball vs Crittenden County — 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 17
• Lady Storm basketball vs Henderson County — 7 p.m.
• Lady Panther basketball at Lyon County — 7:30 p.m.
• Panther basketball vs Lyon County — 7:30 p.m.
• Maroon basketball at Evansville Christian — 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 20
• Lady Storm vs Lady Panthers at Hopkins Central (District Tournament) — 6 p.m.
• Lady Maroons vs Lady Tigers County at Hopkins Central (District Tournament) — 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 21
• Maroons vs Panthers at Hopkins Central (District Tournament) — 6 p.m.
• Storm vs Caldwell County at Hopkins Central (District Tournament) — 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 23
• Girls District Championship at Hopkins Central — 6 p.m.
Feb. 23
• Boys District Championship at Hopkins Central — 6 p.m.
