Monday the Go Junior Golf Series played in Owensboro at the Pearl Club At the Summit. Local youth golfers turned in the following results:
6 hole division Boys 9-10Will Burden 27, Cade Williams 36, Jessiah Bottoms 39
3 hole Division Boys 8-under Scott Ralston 14, Sam Burden 14
9 hole Division Boys 13-15Tyler Bryan 51
18 hole Division BoYs 13-15Jake Witherspoon 98,
Girls 13-15Carmon Todd 108
Boys 16-18L. Addison Whelan 75, Ben Dickerson 82, Gavin Sheets 85, JT Witherspoon 105
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.