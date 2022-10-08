After shooting in the top five for most of the day, Madisonville-North Hopkins junior Karra Tucker dropped to 12th after a rough stretch in the second half of the opening round of the 2022 Leachman Buick, GMC, Cadillac KHSAA Girls’ State Golf Championship yesterday in Bowling Green.
After starting the tournament on the back half of the course, bogies on the 12th and 13th holes dropped her into a tie for seventh at two over par, but she battled back on 14 with a birdie to pull back to within one stroke of par and the lead. Tucker shot two more bogies and another birdie to finish the back half tied for third at two over par.
On the front side, Tucker shot a bogey on the first hole, then parred two and three to pull into the third spot a three over. After sinking a shot for birdie on the fourth hole, things were looking up, but then she shot a double bogey on five to drop to fourth at four over.
She finished the round with two more bogies to finish 12th, seven over par with a 79.
Marshall County’s Trinity Beth is leading the tournament after day one. She is even at par with a 72. Her Marshals sit in second place after the first round behind Madison Central.
The state finals will wrap up today in Bowling Green today as the state championship tournament continues.
