We are right in the middle of the NCAA basketball tournament. On the mens’ side the excitement has been with the University of Kentucky and Murray State University. On the womens’ side we have the SEC champions, the University of Kentucky and a number one seed with the University of Louisville.
We have one Kentucky school that has generated some interest that is actually not playing in the tournament. The Bellarmine Knights, a recently new addition to Division I basketball, have created a lot of discussion nationwide because they did not make the tournament.
Bellarmine won their Conference tournament and under most circumstances would be eligible for the NCAA tournament. However, based on some rules, they are not eligible and the question that needs to be asked is will Bellarmine’s case cause the NCAA to change its rules?
BACKGROUND OF BELLARMINE
Bellarmine is a private Catholic University located in Louisville, Kentucky that opened in 1950. It has been very big in NCAA Division II athletics for many years.
Bellarmine has been in Division II for many years and has been a rival with other schools that have made the transition to Division I including their former Conference rivals Northern Kentucky University and Southern Illinois at Edwardsville. Additionally, another one of Bellarmine’s rivals, the University of Southern Indiana, is now making the move to Division I athletics.
Starting with the 2020-21 school year the athletic programs of the Bellarmine Knights moved to NCAA Division I. For most sports they became a member of the Atlantic Sun Conference which currently includes teams in Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama including teams such as Lipscomb University, Jacksonville and Jacksonville State University.
When a school makes the transition from Division II to Division I, the NCAA puts a four year moratorium in which you are not eligible for the NCAA basketball tournament. Normally, this is not a problem as schools that make the transition oftentimes take many years to become strong enough to compete at the Division I level.
Bellarmine has been very successful at the Division II level and won the 2021 Division II basketball national championship. In only their second year in the Atlantic Sun Conference, they went on to win the Atlantic Sun post-season tournament. They should have received an NCAA mens’ basketball tournament invitation.
THE NCAA RULE
The NCAA rule is very simple. When you make the move to Division I, the NCAA requires a four year transition period for the school’s athletic department where none of the teams or athletes of that school are supposed to compete for the national championship. The argument is the rule is supposed to be in place to help the athletic departments of these Division I schools handle and absorb the complexities of the Division I programs.
The interesting part, however, is the schools are still allowed to compete for Conference championships and in Bellarmine’s case they actually won a Conference championship.
I am not sure I really understand the logic of the NCAA rule. I tend to think the rule may have an ulterior motive.
If the goal of the major conferences in Division I athletics is to limit the teams moving to Division I, a simple solution is to adopt a rule that prohibits you from being eligible for the exposure of making an NCAA tournament and also missing out on the money.
This loss of exposure and money could force many teams to simply say we are not going to make the move to Division I athletics.
In any event the rule is there and now what do you do since Bellarmine has made a pretty good case that they are ready to fully play Division I athletics?
FUTURE OF THE RULE
Bellarmine’s case has been tragic and has created a lot of noise.
In an era when we have sports television, sports talk shows, and all kinds of media coverage, Bellarmine has become a national name.
The success of Bellarmine’s basketball program is exactly why Presidents who really don’t care about athletics will oftentimes support athletics at the college level. Bellarmine’s basketball team has made Bellarmine’s name a household word in many respects. My guess is many people across the nation never heard of Bellarmine but once they became the poster child for this terrible rule, they have created a lot of goodwill for the University outside of athletics.
As the University of Southern Indiana and others make the move to Division I, I believe we will see more cases like Bellarmine. Quite candidly, when the Ohio Valley Conference no longer has Murray State and Belmont in it effective July 2022, the OVC will be a lot easier Conference to win. Don’t be surprised if the University of Southern Indiana ends up in the same boat as Bellarmine during the next four years.
It is always hard to predict the future. When you try to guess what the NCAA is going to do in the future, you must do so at your own risk.
The effect of Bellarmine’s Conference win in my opinion is that you are probably going to see a change of the NCAA rule. They will allow teams that win their Conference championships to become immediately eligible for the post season.
Mr. Cartwright is a local attorney and contributing sports columnist. Email: kcartwright@feptc.com
