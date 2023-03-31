If you are watching the NCAA basketball tournament this weekend, my advice to you is enjoy it and don’t necessarily look at how the players got to those respective schools. Like it or not the transfer portal has become as important to college basketball as the three point shot, shot clock or whether a foul was a block or a charge.
Let me first of all give a disclaimer of my background. I believe every columnist, sports writer, or sports commentator should be required to tell about their background and personal bias.
My background and bias is that I come from an era and grew up watching college basketball long before there was a transfer portal. I became a fan of college basketball in an era when freshmen were ineligible. Players went to a school, played three varsity years, graduated from school and were associated with that school.
In my day you knew Dan Issel was University of Kentucky, Stew Johnson was Murray State, Jim McDaniels was Western Kentucky University, and Wes Unseld was University of Louisville.
Today you need a scorecard to keep up with what school a certain player has been to.
The NCAA is looking at trying to change the transfer portal and even Congress is getting involved. As much as everyone thinks it needs to be changed there are a lot of moving parts and many issues. This week I wanted to talk about some of the issues to consider as we look at what has become an important part of college sports.
WHAT IS THE TRANSFER PORTAL?
Simply stated the transfer portal is a database that allows student athletes to transfer from one college to another. Prior to the establishment of the transfer portal a player would ask their college coach for a release and if granted, then would start talking to other schools and shopping around for a new college team.
The portal simply improved on this and took the use of today’s technology. It simply means the player or the coach believes the player needs to go to another school.
COACH’S DECISION
What many people don’t realize is that when a player enters the transfer portal, it is not of their own free will.
I didn’t realize this back in high school but when I got to Murray State, I realized this and it was shocking news. There was a player at Murray State who was very blunt: he told the press and everyone around him that the coach had revoked his scholarship because the coach wanted a better player.
That was prior to the transfer portal but basically that player at Murray State was told you need to go elsewhere.
Today occasionally you will hear a player say the coach encouraged me to enter the transfer portal. That is a very nice and diplomatic way of saying, “I am getting rid of you off my roster spot because I am going to recruit a better player over you.”
Most times you don’t see this mentioned in the press as usually the player simply states they are entering the transfer portal.
It is very common, however, at this point in college athletics to enter the transfer portal whenever there is a head coach change. You may have been recruited by Coach X but they leave before the start of the next season so you will be playing for another coach.
ROSTER MANAGEMENT
One of the most difficult issues that everyone is going to have to address is how coaches in college basketball can manage their roster. They are given 13 scholarship spots and you usually see a few walk ons.
The best example that I can think of is look to Murray State University last season. When the coach moved on to Louisiana State University, many players left the program to go with him to LSU.
In short, at the end of the season basically all scholarship players were gone from Murray State and the roster had to be rebuilt.
Sometimes when coaches recruit a player, they know it will take a couple of years to develop them to where they want them to be. They often recruit a player to be the backup when a senior leaves and then that player will be moved into that playing rotation.
Unfortunately with the complete transfer portal open, the coach can be left with major holes to fill on his roster and has to work hurriedly oftentimes in the summer or spring to find players to fill his roster.
ILLEGAL RECRUITMENT
The theory of the transfer portal may be good. It is designed to help the student athlete who may not be getting the playing time or situation he doesn’t like and wants to go somewhere else.
However, we are already seeing improper and illegal recruiting and this is becoming quite widespread.
There was a football player at the University of Louisville last year that the message boards were saying was going to be leaving as soon as the season was over. I personally did not believe it.
However, at the end of the season the player announced he was entering the transfer portal one day and by 9:00 the next day was at another school. You can’t tell me the other school hadn’t improperly contacted the player or his family prior to him announcing he was entering the transfer portal.
ACADEMICS
I cannot say that I have seen a lot of academics being discussed with the transfer portal. Once again, I am old fashioned and I think the reason you go to college is not to play sports but to get an education.
I saw a college football player last year that was in his fourth year of college after high school. He was at his fifth school.
At the end of the day I am not sure that particular student athlete had any interest in academics. However, if universities are truly going to continue to claim these are student athletes, they are going to have to address the academic issues that are being created by people entering and transferring through the transfer portal.
I can talk or write about these portions of the transfer portal all day long. Only time will tell what the NCAA and Congress do.
There is an old adage that spotting the problem is easy — solving it is hard — and that certainly applies to the transfer portal.
