Counties bordering Kentucky are beginning to get a “whole lot” of cases of the new COVID-19 coronavirus, said Christian County Emergency Management Director Randy Graham.
Speaking during Tuesday’s Christian Fiscal Court meeting, he said the virus is migrating up from Tennessee into Kentucky, which now has more than 160 confirmed cases of the illness, according to the most recent reports from Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.
Graham told magistrates that Christian County has two positive confirmed cases of coronavirus and one presumptive case that is being treated like a positive diagnosis.
Presumptive means testing was done at a lab not currently certified by the state.
“We’re working to get that taken care of,” Graham said during the meeting, which took place in the fiscal courtroom upstairs at the Christian County Courthouse.
The New Era covered the meeting via Facebook Live to practice social distancing.
Christian Judge-Executive Steve Tribble said 17 to 18 people attended the meeting, and they were spaced throughout the courtroom to minimize contact.
Some officials were asked not to attend to lessen the number of people.
Graham said all the measures that are being put in place are intended to decrease the number of COVID-19 cases in the community, but he said officials are getting calls about people and businesses not following the guidelines.
The governor announced Monday the establishment of a reporting hotline where people can call to share such infractions.
Graham noted that the Christian County Health Department staff, dispatch and emergency management personnel are being worn out because of all the calls that are being received.
“We’re receiving a whole lot of calls here locally about people and businesses not following the guidelines, the orders from the governor and recommendations and directives,” he said.
Those infractions can now be reported to 1-833-KY-SAFER or 1-833-597-2337.
The emergency manager said individuals may also receive information by calling the state COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725, visiting the kycovid19.ky.gov website or locally on the health department’s Facebook page or its website.
