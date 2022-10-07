I’ve shared with you all the bookish adventures I have every year in Cincinnati, meeting up with other J.R. Ward superfans. Today, I’d like to share with you my another one of my favorite bookish adventures: ApollyCon.
The first ApollyCon I was lucky enough to attend was way back in 2017 in Orlando. What a fun year!
This year, in the high heat of the summer, I got to go to ApollyCon 2022 in Washington, DC. What is ApollyCon, you may ask? ApollyCon is a reader/author event created by Jennifer L. Armentrout way back in 2015. It is an event featuring signing events with over 160 authors, discussion panels, trivia games and bookish social events, like the 1,001 Dark Nights Sparkler.
It’s a four-day book event where romance and fantasy readers gather to meet authors, have fun and socialize. This year I met such amazing authors as Helena Hunting, Laura Thalassa, Scarlett St. Clair, Alexis Daria, Meghan Quinn, Brigid Kemmerer, Laura Kaye, Jennifer Estep, Robin Covington and of course, Jennifer L Armentrout herself!
Washington, D.C. was a fantastic choice for the location of ApollyCon. Along with my bookish adventures, I got to see famous landmarks like the White House, The United States Capitol, The Washington Monument and the Lincoln Memorial. I also enjoyed some great restaurants!
Another great thing about ApollyCon this year was the people I got to spend it with. I met up in-person with friends from an online book club for the first time! We all met through a Facebook book group around the start of the Pandemic, and for almost two years we have had group reads and discussed book after book, enjoying ourselves so much. We came from all over the United States — Kentucky, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New Hampshire and South Carolina. We had so much fun! Truly, there are no friends quite like book friends.
If you ever want to talk about ApollyCon or my other bookish adventures, stop on by the library for a chat. I’m always up for chatting about books and authors.
If you’re interested in checking out some books by Jennifer L. Armentrout, or any of the authors I mentioned above, stop by the library or check out e-book lenders here: www.publiclibrary.org/online-resources.
