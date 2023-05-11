Hopkins County high school baseball and softball teams will be headed to their respective 7th District Tournaments on Monday. The boys will play at Caldwell County, while Hopkins County Central will host the fast pitch softball tournament.
For the boys, District Tournament play starts Monday night at Caldwell County with number one seeded Caldwell County Tigers taking on four seeded Hopkins County Central Storm at 5:30 p.m. with the night cap featuring second seeded Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroons vs three seed Dawson Springs Panthers
Eyes around the region and perhaps the state will be focused on the Lady Maroons of Madisonville-North, who come into the post season riding a 23-6 record that has pushed them into the top ten of the high school softball state-wide rankings.
The Lady Maroons swept district opponents this season, and only took one loss in the region, where they ended the season 11-1. That only loss was to Henderson County early in the season by a 9-6 margin. The Lady Colonels are 7-0 in regional play this year.
In the girls’ Tournament will be held at Hopkins County Central High School and will also start Monday.
In the first game number one seeded Madisonville-North Hopkins Lady Maroons will face four seeded Dawson Springs Lady Panthers with game time set at 5:30. The seconded seeded Caldwell County Lady Tigers will face three seed Hopkins County Central Lady Storm in game two, set to start at 7:30 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.