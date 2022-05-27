Madisonville police chief Steve Bryan reported the following activities on Thursday:
Jerrel W. Doster was charged on Wednesday with engaging in organized crime, trafficking in meth, trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in marijuana, trafficking in an unspecified controlled substance, cultivating marijuana, illegal possession of a legend drug and trafficking in hallucinogens. He was additionally charged with trafficking in meth, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, promoting contraband, tampering with physical evidence, following another vehicle too closely, careless driving, operating on a suspended or revoked license and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aaron G. Rice was charged on Wednesday with non-payment of fines.
Bradley Stephen Morgan was charged on Wednesday with failure to appear.
Francis Middleton was charged on Wednesday with a misdemeanor probation violation.
Christopher Pressley was charged on Wednesday with a parole violation.
Kenneth D. Morris was charged on Thursday with criminal trespassing, theft by unlawful taking over $500 but under $1,000 and fleeing or evading police (on foot).
Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson reported the following activities on Thursday:
Kyle W. Pierce was charged on Tuesday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
Alan K. Parker was charged on Wednesday with contempt of court/libel/slander.
