The last two weeks have been frustrating, even maddening, for the University of Kentucky football team.
Both games -- a 29-20 home loss to Florida and Saturday's 28-13 setback at Mississippi State -- have the Wildcats in an 0-2 hole to start Southeastern Conference play.
Looking at the schedule before the season began, dropping those outings would have been a reasonable expectation. The disappointing part for UK head coach Mark Stoops and his players, though, is the manner in which those losses have come about.
Against the ninth-ranked Gators, Kentucky was outscored 19-0 in the fourth quarter after leading by double-digits. A chip-shot field goal in the final minute would've put the Cats ahead, but Chance Poore's 35-yarder sailed wide right.
With a chance to bounce back in the first road game of the year, an abhorrent finish to the Cats' opening drive hung them out to dry. Sawyer Smith, making his second start for UK, was intercepted by Mississippi State's Willie Gay, who returned it 52 yards for a touchdown.
Two second-quarter scores by SEC leading rusher Kylin Hill had the Cats trailing 21-3 at intermission.
"Got off to a bad start," as Stoops put it, "and didn't really play very sharp in any area -- offensively, defensively or special teams."
The last two games featured wildly different outcomes, yet shared similar paths to get there.
Neither foe was insurmountable. In fact, both instances ultimately came down to the Cats' execution, and both outcomes came as a result of lackluster performances.
Too many mistakes. Too many self-inflicted errors. And too many blown opportunities.
Of UK's 10 possessions Saturday, half of them ended in Mississippi State territory. The Cats worked their way into the Bulldogs' red zone on three straight drives in the second half, yet came away with just 10 total points. Two missed field goals and three dropped touchdown passes didn't help matters, either.
It's not like Kentucky was blown out of the water. The Cats trailed MSU just 421-386 in total yardage and 22-21 in first downs.
The only difference? The Bulldogs made enough plays when it mattered. UK didn't.
Mississippi State converted 6-of-10 third-down chances, while UK was just 1-of-12. The Cats did convert 3-of-4 fourth downs, but the one they didn't get was the one that sealed their fate with 44 seconds left to play.
"You look at our drive chart and it kind of makes you sick, because we were really moving the ball," Stoops said. "Then a couple of drives stalled. That aggravates all of us. ... What really hurt us was dropped passes again and dropped touchdowns."
Kentucky's best opportunity for a comeback bid -- or, at the very least, a shot at overtime -- came when the Wildcats forced a 3rd-and-4 situation late in the fourth quarter. MSU quarterback Garrett Shrader then gashed the defense with a 49-yard read-option run up the middle.
Three plays later, Hill punched in his third TD to put his team up by two possessions.
It was another miscue in a long line of blunders, Stoops said.
"We were just not clean in our run fits, and our precision defensively was not good enough and not up to our standards," he said. "Our effort was not up to our standards, and our physicality was really not up to our standards."
In a way, Stoops still tried to look on the bright side.
"With all the things that happened, you make a few plays here and there, and you are still right in it," he said. "That's actually kind of amazing to me because when you look at the film, there are so many areas that we need to improve."
That may not necessarily comfort UK fans four games into the season, but it's true.
The Wildcats, working with a second-string quarterback -- who was even banged up against the Bulldogs -- and facing a tough, cowbell-infused road environment with an inexperienced team, still had chances to win the game.
Moral victories don't add to the win column, though. Now, Kentucky is facing the possibility of its first three-game losing skid since 2017 and will get another crack at an SEC win this week at South Carolina. If the Cats can't capitalize on their opportunities, an 0-3 league record will be extremely difficult to overcome.
