As we hope we are coming out of covid in this country, we are starting to see people getting involved in some different activities that have been closed for the last couple of years.
As we get ready to get into a busy summer season, I want to give you some dates to mark on your calendar of some special local sporting events.
MAY 7
It is rare that I ever promote the signing of a book as this is a sports column. However, at Bobbie’s Hallmark and Readmore Books in Madisonville on May 7 from 1 to 3 pm we will have a book signing that has special sports significance.
Former Dawson Springs basketball standout Ron Adams will be back in town to sign his book and to visit with friends and people interested in his great story.
Adams will be signing copies of his book, Coal Mine to Courtroom, which is his true story that details not so much of Adams’ basketball career but what he has done since high school at Dawson Springs.
The book details the story of Adams and how he went to work at a local coal mine on March 17, 1977 and how a terrible coal mining accident left Adams a quadriplegic for life. However, the book does not have a bad ending as it details Adams’ struggle from having lost out on a chance to play collegiately and possibly professionally to his rehabilitation from the injury on to a college education and eventually graduating from law school.
The book is filled with some great stories but also humorous stories along the way. It is a book about relationships, loss, love, survival and is a story that I believe you will find entertaining even if you are not a basketball fan.
JUNE 2
This is the date of the home opener of the Madisonville Miners. We are fortunate to have collegiate baseball played in our community through the summer.
You can attend the games for the fairly inexpensive price of $5 a person and children under the age of 12 are free. It is cheap family entertainment. However, the date of June 2 is really not the key to this program.
Finding players is an easy task. Finding a place for players to stay is a difficult task which can lead to the end of the program if it is not successful. Trish Noel and Melanie Duff are charged with the task of finding host families for the players. Host families are truly the backbone of the program.
The program is asking parents to give up their son for the summer to come live in a community to play baseball. However, you are also asking some family to take the baseball player in to help provide them housing for the summer.
If you talk to many of the people who have served as host families, it is one of the most rewarding experiences. Although they are not obligated to attend the games, they oftentimes do and become lifelong friends with the person they host.
Once again, even if you are not a baseball fan but would like to be part of the experience of hosting a collegiate baseball player, please reach out to Melanie Duff or Trish Noel to see if you can fit hosting a baseball player into your schedule. In the event you are interested in anything about the Miners including the new team in the league visit their website at www.madisonvilleminers.com.
Sept. 23-25
This may seem like a long time off but early this fall Madisonville will be hosting the Kentucky State Disc Golf Championship.
I realize there are a small minority of my readers that play disc golf and may enjoy either participating or going out and watching some very high level disc golf.
I also realize the vast majority of the readers of this column have no real interest in disc golf. However, I would ask you to mark your calendar and take a look at the number of people in our community for that weekend.
I have often said that human nature teaches us to be interested in supporting things that we like to do. However, it is also important that we support activities that we may not necessarily like to do or participate in and disc golf is one of those activities.
Even if you are not a disc golfer, you reap the benefits of having it in our community.
Disc golfers come from all over the United States to play in this tournament. If you are around town that weekend, look at the number of out of town visitors eating in our local restaurants.
You as a non-disc golfer probably like to eat out in restaurants and if you want to see more variety of good restaurants in our community, the more people you see visiting our community and eating here, the better.
Mr. Cartwright is a local attorney and contributing sports columnist. Email: kcartwright@feptc.com
