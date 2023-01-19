LEXINGTON — The Kentucky Wildcats overcame an eight-point halftime deficit to pick up its second straight win as it defeated the Georgia Bulldogs 85-71 at Rupp Arena Tuesday night.
Kentucky improved to 12-6 overall on the year and 3-3 in conference play with the victory.
“I told Mike [White] prior to the game, I watched the tape, I was scared to death of this game, in that they can beat you seven different ways. “ UK head coach John Calipari said postgame. “He’s done a great job with this team. It was a good win.”
Georgia opened the game on a 7-2 run as UK opened the game shooting 1-for-8 from the field, but a three from Cason Wallace cut the Bulldog lead to 7-5 entering the game’s first media timeout.
UK would cut the Bulldog lead to 13-12 entering the second media timeout, but Georgia answered with a 9-4 run to extend its lead to six heading into the third break of the half.
Georgia would continue its momentum as a layup from Terry Roberts put the Bulldogs up nine at 33-24 with 4:11 left in the first half and forced Calipari to call a timeout to search for answers.
The Bulldogs would extend its lead to as many as 11 in the opening half’s final minutes but a three by Wallace with 22 seconds left in the half cut the Georgia lead to eight at 42-34 heading into halftime.
Kentucky shot just 11-for-33 (33.3%) from the field in the opening half and went only 2-for-7 (28.6%) from three point land. The Bulldogs shot 55.6% from the field, helping them take a three-possession lead into the half.
Needing a spark, the Wildcats turned to its defending consensus national player of the year. Oscar Tshiebwe scored the first five points of the second half overall and scored Kentucky’s first nine. He followed that up with an offensive rebound and kicked it out to CJ Fredrick, who knocked down a three to put UK on top 46-45 and forced Georgia to call timeout with 17:11 left in the game.
“That was the plan. Coach just wanted to go through me because they were not stopping me,” Tshiebwe said of his big run to start the second half. “They were not doubling me. I just go one on one. If I miss, it’s a foul. That’s why the coaches said let’s just keep going to him.”
Kentucky would grow its lead to 50-47 entering the first media timeout of the half, thanks to another bucket from Tshiebwe and a layup by Chris Livingston to answer a jumper from Georgia’s Jabri Abdur-Rahim.
Georgia would not go away quietly as a Justin Hill knocked down a wide open three to tie the game at 55 with 12:36 and force Kentucky to call timeout.
The game would stay tied, entering the second media timeout of the half after Wallace and Kario Oquendo exchanged dunks, but Kentucky would use a 10-3 run to take a 67-60 lead into the third media timeout.
Kentucky would extend its lead to eight at 73-65 heading into the final media timeout and finish the game on a 12-6 to close out a come from behind 14-point win.
UK outscored the Bulldogs 51-29 in the second half and held Georgia to a 36.0% shooting clip from the field.
“My error was I wanted to press them and then drop back. We can’t play that way and the staff just said stop,” Calipari said on his teams second half adjustment. “Just go back and play that tight defense and we did.”
Tshiebwe led Kentucky with a career-high 37 points and yanked down 24 rebounds to log his 11th double-double of the season. He was joined in double figures by Wallace (17), Antonio Reeves (11) and Toppin (11).
Toppin also logged a double-double as he added 11 rebounds.
“The most impactful player that the coaches just gave out, do you know Jacob had a double-double? But Oscar was playing a video game ... So he was the most impactful player,” Calipari said.
Georgia was led in scoring by Roberts with 21. He was joined in double figures by Oquendo who scored 18. The Bulldogs dropped to 13-5 overall and 3-2 in SEC play with the loss.
Kentucky will be back in action Saturday when it plays host to Texas A&M. Tip-off at Rupp Arena is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. EST.
