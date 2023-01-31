With a home win over No. 9 Kansas at Rupp Arena Saturday night, Kentucky could have cemented its status as an NCAA Tournament team.
Instead, after a 77-68 defeat at the hands of the Jayhawks in the final Big 12/SEC Challenge, the Wildcats (14-7, 5-3 SEC) again find themselves precariously close to the bubble.
Prior to tip off Saturday night, ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi had UK among his last four teams in the NCAA Tournament field.
The loss dropped Kentucky to 1-6 vs. Quad 1 opponents and 1-4 vs. Associated Press Top 25 teams, with its lone win coming at Tennessee on Jan. 14. Its resume also includes a Quad 4 loss at home to lowly South Carolina (8-13, 1-7 SEC). UK only sports three Quad 2 wins with 10 of its 14 wins on the season coming against either Quad 3 or Quad 4 opponents.
The Wildcats have scored just two true road wins, at Tennessee and at Vanderbilt, and just one neutral site victory, a Quad 2 win over Michigan in London in December.
But all is not lost for head coach John Calipari’s club.
Kentucky has 10 games left on its regular season schedule, which shapes up very nicely for the Wildcats, beginning with a trip to Ole Miss Tuesday night, followed by home games against Florida and Arkansas. Kentucky then travels to Georgia and Mississippi State, against whom UK is a combined 37-4 in the Calipari era. The Wildcats then have a rematch with Tennessee at home and then go to Florida before returning to Rupp Arena for a two-game home stand vs. Auburn and Vanderbilt on Senior Night before closing out the regular season at Arkansas.
Progress is very rarely linear and prior to the Kansas loss, Kentucky had been playing its best basketball of the season during a 4-game win streak.
“We’re good. Yeah, we took a tough loss, we made a few mistakes down the stretch that cost us the game, but we’re still together,” UK senior forward Jacob Toppin said. “We’re not going to separate now, we’ve been through worse, you guys know it. So, we’re just going to come back tomorrow, watch film on what we could get better at, and just get ready for our next game.”
Kentucky’s two toughest remaining games--Tennessee and Auburn--both come at home and the Wildcats should be favored in its final 10 games outside of maybe its road game at Arkansas in the regular season finale.
Per the current rankings, UK has six remaining games vs. Quad 1 opponents (at Mississippi State, Tennessee, Arkansas twice, at Florida, Auburn), three Quad 2 opportunities (at Ole Miss, at Georgia, Florida) and one final Quad 3 game (Vanderbilt).
A stacked SEC Tournament in Nashville could also provide more resume-padding opportunities and if the Wildcats can win its first league tournament title since 2018, won’t have to sweat out Selection Sunday with an automatic bid.
