LEXINGTON — The Kentucky men’s basketball team will host Western Kentucky on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Rupp Arena in place of the originally scheduled rivalry game vs. Louisville. The game will remain on ESPN.
UK’s game vs. Louisville was postponed Monday morning due to positive COVID-19 results within the UofL program. Officials from Kentucky and Louisville will monitor opportunities in which the teams can reschedule the annual rivalry game.
With an open date, Kentucky and Western Kentucky will meet for the first time since the 2012 NCAA Tournament. UK Athletics is working on a charitable component from the game that will provide support for those who were affected by the tornadoes.
“We have now dealt with COVID-related issues the last two scheduled games. I am very appreciative of the University of North Carolina and Western Kentucky University for working with us quickly to complete our schedule,” said Mitch Barnhart, UK Director of Athletics. “I know our fans were looking forward to the game with our intrastate rival. In lieu of that game, Western Kentucky and the University of Kentucky will come together to provide some relief for our state as we work through the tragedy of the last couple of weeks in Western Kentucky.”
“We were all disappointed to learn we won’t be able to play Louisville on Wednesday, but I am thrilled we were able to come together quickly and put this game together for everyone in this state,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “I want to thank Western Kentucky for working with us on short notice. Not only will this be a great test for our team, but we will be able to provide aid to the Western Kentucky region and lift the spirits of some special people who really need it.”
The Kentucky United Toy Drive, which was originally scheduled for the Louisville game, is still scheduled for Wednesday’s game vs. WKU. New, unwrapped toys in original packaging or $25 VISA or Mastercard gift cards will be collected and donated to families in Western Kentucky in need following the tragic tornadoes last week. The UK Police Department is working with UK Athletics on collection and distribution of the donated items.
UK will accept donations at all entrances of Rupp Arena during the game. Free admission with a donation cannot be offered due to limited availability.
The toy donation is in conjunction with the “Kentucky United for Tornado Relief” telethon that UK Athletics, WLEX-TV and JMI Sports hosted earlier this week. With donations still being accepted online, nearly $4.5 million had been raised through Kentucky United. All proceeds are going directly to the American Red Cross to benefit Western Kentucky victims.
Donations to Kentucky United can continue to be made at redcross.org/donate/cm/wlextv-pub.html/ (site will be active through the end of the month) or by mailing a check to: American Red Cross, Attn: Kentucky Tornadoes, 1450 Newtown Pike, Lexington, KY 40511.
Western Kentucky is 8-4 this season and has won three straight games after defeating the Cardinals on Saturday in Bowling Green.
