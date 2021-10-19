As coaches often say, there’s no such thing as a moral victory.
So, when the Kentucky football team played top-ranked Georgia to a 30-13 decision Saturday in Athens — a loss that dropped the Wildcats from 11th nationally to No. 15 — UK coach Mark Stoops wasn’t happy. Despite having a legitimate opportunity to set the tone early in the game, despite becoming the only team to score two touchdowns against the vaunted Bulldogs defense this season, and despite UK matching Georgia’s physicality for much of the contest, Stoops still wasn’t happy by the time Monday rolled around.
“There’s no doubt,” Stoops said on his weekly radio show Monday night. “I’m definitely very upset because you want to play your best. It’s my job to put our team in a position to be successful, to play the best we can.
“I can’t take my frustrations out on any (assistant) coach or any player. They definitely are trying exceptionally hard, and I believe in each and every one of them. We, as an organization, have to go back to work and play the very best we can.”
So, even in a game in which UK — a 22.5-point underdog heading into the matchup — exceeded expectations, Stoops refused to accept it as a moral victory.
And that’s simply because he has higher expectations for his team.
“It’s kind of frustrating, to be honest, because you look at so many good things and then when you look at the area where we’re falling short, it’s frustrating and disappointing,” he said. “All in all, you come away encouraged because physically, we can match up.
“(Georgia) is a fantastic football team, no bones about it, they deserve the respect they get. But any mistakes you make are magnified when you play teams like that.”
It’s a bittersweet feeling, isn’t it?
For Kentucky, which has longed for a rise to the top of the Southeastern Conference — or at least to become consistently competitive — under Stoops, Saturday’s outcome is a reminder of both how far the Cats have come since he took over in 2013 and how far they have left to go.
In fact, the Bulldogs might even be the blueprint for what Kentucky can strive to be in the not-too-distant future.
“I definitely think Georgia impressed me by the way they played,” Stoops said. “They had that No. 1 ranking coming into the game. After playing them, I see why they’re ranked No. 1. They deserve it.”
There’s nothing the Bulldogs do that can’t be replicated, or even improved upon, though. A big, strong, all-hats-to-the-ball defensive unit. An explosive running attack. A quarterback that makes good decisions and sets his team up for success. It’s all attainable, and they’re all qualities that UK’s already been building toward.
Which, again, is why Stoops was so frustrated.
“Let’s put it this way: The situation is definitely not too big for us as an organization,” he said. “However, there are players that just didn’t play well enough. That’s on me, and that’s on us. That’s on the coaches to get our players prepared to handle that.”
So now, UK sits at 6-1 overall and 4-1 in the SEC, with a week off to get ready for an Oct. 30 matchup at Mississippi State. Kentucky is second in the SEC East, behind Georgia but ahead of Tennessee, Florida and South Carolina. For now, bowl projections predict UK earning a bid to the Peach Bowl or Citrus Bowl. By the time the year comes to a close, it wouldn’t be a surprise for the Cats to stand tall at 11-1.
With everything UK has achieved so far in 2021, and with everything the Cats are capable of doing the rest of the way, it’s no surprise that Stoops was frustrated.
“We can still have a lot of special things in front of us,” he remarked, “we’ve just got to go back to work.”
So, for the UK fanbase, it’s easy to be encouraged by the Cats’ performance against Georgia.
For Stoops, though? There are no moral victories.
