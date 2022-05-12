The 8th District leading Christian County came looking to reignite a hot streak that had carried them through three-fourths of the 2022 season. After a 23-3 start to the season, the Colonels have been on a skid lately, dropping four-in-a-row leading up to their trip to Madisonville last night for one of the hottest games of the year, with temperature at Elmer Kelley Stadium was right around 90 degrees at game time.
The Maroons and Colonels hit comparably in the contest, but the six errors Madisonville turned in proved to be costly.
After a scoreless first box, Christian County lit up the board in the second inning, scoring seven runs on four errors by the Maroons. They added one more in the top of the fourth to go up 8-0 before Erik Farmer scored Luke Barton with an RBI single to put Madisonville on the board at 8-1.
The Colonels scored three more in the top of the fifth to send the Maroons into the bottom of the box in threat of being run ruled. Madisonville went three-up-and-three-down in the bottom of the box to bring the game to an end at 11-1.
Landon Cline was scored with the loss. Through 4.2 innings he give up six hits and six earned runs while striking out eight.
Batting
1B: P. Mathis 1, L. Barton 1, H. Gossett 1, E. Farmer 1
RBI: H. Gossett
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.