The University of Kentucky knew the return date was coming with Tennessee. UK knew it would be a battle after it had burned the Vols down 107-79 in Lexington in January.
What happened Tuesday night in Knoxville shouldn’t have been a surprise. The Vols rugged 76-63 win left UK with several issues to ponder.
UK needed as many wins as possible to stay in line for a top NCAA Tournament seed, but at 21-5 now it was inevitable that it wouldn’t clear the rest of the regular season unscathed.
What was most bothersome to UK coach John Calipari in the postgame was that UK got out-toughed. Calipari wanted his crew to understand that.
This team is full of ultra-competitive individuals who want to be on the court at all times. Kellan Grady said earlier this season he never wants to be off the floor _ and this was in a discussion about him playing 35 minutes a game during a recent stretch of games.
TyTy Washington is also a high-octane freshman who probably should’ve sat against Tennessee after what looked like a bad leg injury three days before against Florida.
Washington wanted to give it a go against Tennessee. That seemed like a positive outcome, when there’d been discussion before UT about just letting Washington sit it out to get fully healed.
Calipari said afterwards he should have gone to the getting healed up option.
“If I had it to do over, I would not play TyTy. I shouldn’t have played him,” the coach said. “I asked him twice, ‘Why don’t you just step back?’ He said, ‘I can do this.’ Then I was not going to play him in the second half, and I did. I called him in (and he said), ‘I can do it.’ I should have just gone with my gut.”
Kentucky has been navigating injuries and illness for a lot of the season. Sahvir Wheeler has been getting knocked around from game to game it seems. Washington was just the latest episode.
That Washington wanted to play sent a positive message that he was there for the team.
“It means a lot,” said Jacob Toppin, who’d returned to action after sitting out with an ankle injury of his own. “That shows how much he wants to win. Just to go out there, sacrifice his body to play for this team, to help us try to win.”
Washington was clearly out of sorts after he made a turnover early in the second half, hobbled to the bench and didn’t return to the game.
He had four points and three turnovers in 12 minutes.
“He was frustrated,” Toppin said. “I went up to him and my teammates went up to him to tell him to keep his head high. Like, you can’t do nothing about injuries. They happen. Just get healthy. We need him for the long run, so we’ve got to make sure he’s healthy before he comes back.”
Teams that are talented enough will try to neutralize UK’s best players. UT didn’t want Grady to get going, and it shut him down, giving up six points and making the graduate guard hestitant to shoot.
“They were all over him (Kellan) they were flying at him (late),” Calipari said. “He could not get himself open, that is he’s working harder than you, you’re working to get open and he’s working to stop you from getting open, you’re never open, what does that mean?”
That spoke to UK’s toughness issue overall.
“If you didn’t perform, you didn’t come up with rebounds, you didn’t make baskets, you got beat, when the phone call (from home) is made, you tell them, ‘I’m not talking about it, goodbye.’ Because you have to own it,” Calipari said.
UT went after Oscar Tshiebwe, and he was held to what have become sub-par numbers for him, although it was still a double-double (15 points, 13 rebounds).
“We said that in the locker room as soon as we came in after the game: We needed this,” Toppin said. “Now we’re going to dial back in, we’re going to lock in, and we’re going to go back to dominating the game how we can.”
Kentucky will need to be dialed in over the next three games. Alabama comes to Rupp Arena on Saturday, and LSU is there on Wednesday, both of those teams are in the NET Top 25. UK is No. 3 in the NET.
“We hadn’t had one of these games in a while, but we had one,” Calipari said after Tennessee. “They punched us in the mouth and we didn’t do the same. We’re one of the better teams in the country, and that’s who we are. Now we’ve got to go play that way. This team has performed. I want to give Tennessee credit for how we played, but it wasn’t one of our best efforts.”
