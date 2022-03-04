The talking heads are at it. Still. “If we would have done this or that, or not done this or that, things would be different.” Well ... they are right, but they don’t know how things would have been different. It is easy to create a future that isn’t going to happen.
If we should know anything by now it is that there are no short wars in Europe. There is only a slow burn of tension that erupts from one place or another every few decades. This time is different from the other conflicts since WWII because Russia is the primary aggressor — no proxy games here.
I am still hopeful (and it may change before this is printed) that the resistance of the Ukrainians can match their courage and that Mr. Putin’s unfortunate pawns will be sent limping home. I cannot imagine being a 20-year-old Russian soldier driving a tank and being faced by men who look like my grandfather telling me to go back home. I truly feel for the Russian people, especially those young, conscripted soldiers who have no desire to fight. It seems not much has changed since Tolstoy’s War and Peace regarding the lack of concern Russia’s leaders have for her people.
As I am writing this, I am still hopeful that the courageous people of Ukraine will win. That they can put an end to one of one of the last remnants of a century of trouble in Europe that began with a shot fired in Sarajevo on June 28, 1914.
The trouble between Ukraine and Russia goes back much further than that. I want to share some poems by Ukrainian poet Larysa Kosach-Kvitka (1871 — 1913). She used a pseudonym to protect herself because when she wrote in the Russian empire, publications in Ukrainian were forbidden. The struggle between Russia and Ukraine has been a long and bloody conflict. These poems were taken from a 1950 translation of her collection titled Spirit of Flame.
Vain TearsLaments and groans are all around,
Irresolute, faint challenges,
Complaints against vile destiny,
And foreheads bowed in bitterness.
And all the time we still bewail
Our Ukraine’s ancient misery;
With tears we wait the coming day
For chains to break and set us free.
Such tears the more inflame our wounds,
Delay their healing, make them ache.
Our chains might rust from falling tears,
But of themselves they’ll never break.
What use are such despondent moods?
For turning backwards ’tis too late.
Much rather let us set to work
And strive a future to create.
Contra Spem Spero (I Hope Against Hope)
Hence, dark thoughts! Away, ye autumn mists!
Golden spring is here, she’s here today!
Should my days of youth be spent in woe,
Drearily and sadly pass away?
Nay, through all my tears, I still will smile,
Sing my songs though troubles round me loom
Hopeless, still hope on against all odds,
I will live! Away, ye thoughts of gloom!
On this hard and ingrate soil I’ll sow
Flowers that shall bloom with colors rare;
Flowers will I plant where frost doth reign,
Water them with many a bitter tear.
And these burning tears will soften then
All that ground so crusted, chill, malign,
Flowers, then perhaps, will bloom and bring
Joyous spring e’en to this heart of mine
Though the mountain side be rough and steep,
Onward will I bear the ponderous stone;
Struggling upwards ’neath the crushing load,
Still will I my joyous song intone.
Through the long, dark night inscrutable
Never will I close my wearied eyes,
Searching ever for that guiding star—
Radiant empress of the midnight sides.
Yes, through all my tears I still will smile,
Sing my songs though troubles round me loom;
Hopeless, still hope on against all odds,
I will live! Away, ye thoughts of gloom
This is a time when many of us are at a loss for words. It is also a time of clarity that will likely cause many of us to rethink our relationships to each other. I am praying for Ukraine. I am praying for the Russian people to rise up against their leaders as well. The world is being dragged through another crisis by fantastically few people, and a few more waiting for their opportunity. We are always in trouble. It is just that sometimes we can’t deny it.
Strength and courage to Ukraine, yes. Peace is preferred, but in the meantime may they find enough smooth stones to fight the bully Goliath.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.