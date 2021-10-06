The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office has added a new tool to its belt.
Thanks to a partnership with Hardin County Farm Bureau, the sheriff’s office was able to obtain a state-of-the-art drone that will aid in the department’s services.
Steve Wooden of Hardin County Farm Bureau said the idea to aid the sheriff’s office in getting a drone came about when one of the Hardin County Farm Bureau directors witnessed the sheriff’s office search for a person in a cornfield. The farm bureau director asked if the department had a drone.
“They said no, but wished they did have one,” Wooden said.
So, Hardin County Farm Bureau acted, and now the department has one. Wooden said it was one way they could show their appreciation for the sheriff’s department.
Hardin County Sheriff Deputy Travis Cook said the drone, a DJI Matrice 300 RTK, has forward-looking infrared, which allows it to use thermal imaging.
“It has the ability to find a heat signature, so if we’re looking for a small child … we can do it at night without the aid of anything else,” he said.
Additionally, the drone features a camera, tracking capability and GPS navigation. It also has a 19-mile flight radius and a return-to-home feature. For instance, if Cook is operating the drone and gets disoriented, he can hit the return button and it comes back to him.
Cook called it “an invaluable tool.”
When it comes to crime scene or accident reconstruction, what typically can take more than an hour or two, a drone can reduce some aspects of the job to just minutes.
“It’s a vast amount of situations that it can be used for to make our job more efficient and to protect citizens lives along with deputies,” Hardin County Sheriff John Ward said.
Cook, along with Deputy Brian Salle, is undergoing training to operate the drone. Operators need to be licensed through the Federal Aviation Administration.
According to Ward, a drone of this quality costs around $31,000. When the sheriff directed him to research drones, Cook said he reached out to a specialist with the Kentucky State Police who told him this drone was one they would want if the agency had the budget.
Cook said he anticipates their training to be complete by the end of the month. In the meantime, should the need arise to use the drone, Ward said they would get a representative from the company to assist.
Ward thanked the Hardin County Farm Bureau for its partnership.
Mary Alford can be reached at 270-505-1417 or malford@thenewsenterprise.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.